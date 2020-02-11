RUSTENBURG – In recognition of Safer Internet Day on Tuesday, Google has announced a $1 million (R14.8 million) pan-African Google.org fund to support innovative ideas around privacy, trust and safety for families online across sub-Saharan Africa.
It also launched its landmark child online safety programme, Be Internet Awesome, in South Africa, the Netherlands and Nigeria today.
Be Internet Awesome seeks to help minors explore the internet safely and confidently, while the Google.org grant will provide funding to help develop further programmes that aim to do this – for children and their families.
Funding applications will be requested through an open call and the fund will be administered by a partner in South Africa.
“Google is committed to a safe internet for children. We are also passionate about the empowerment of organisations who share this commitment. The fund will be administered by a third-party partner on behalf of Google.org, and we will be sharing details on application criteria and deadlines soon,” says Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, head of public policy and government relations at Google Africa.