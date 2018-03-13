File Image: A 25 Bitcoin token. There are growing calls for regulation of the cryptocurrency market (AP)

CAPE TOWN - Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL.O said on Wednesday it will ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and related content starting in June.

Under the new policy, the company will ban ads for unregulated or speculative financial products like binary options, cryptocurrency and financial spread betting among others.

Additonally, this ban includes initial coin offerings (ICOs), wallets and trading advice.

In a separate blog post, Google said it took down 3.2 billion ads that violated its advertising policies in 2017, nearly double the number of ads it removed in 2016.









Would you invest in Cryptocurrency? — Business Report (@busrep) March 14, 2018



