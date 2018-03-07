INTERNATIONAL - Google announced that its Lens feature will now be available on Android phones that have Google Photos installed.

Google mentioned the update would happen at the Mobile World Congress but did not mention when users could expect the update this month.

How it works is that users will be able to scan images or items through the app to receive information by using Lens.

For example, if you can scan a country's flag you'll receive more information about that country or if you scan a flower, you'll find out what type it is.

Additionally, Users can also create a contact from a business card or identify a landmark.

Certain phones will eventually be able to access Lens through the Google Assistant including flagships from Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Sony, and HMD / Nokia.

It also still unclear when iOS devices will receive Lens.

READ ALSO: WATCH: These smartphones are best for business - Google

READ ALSO: WATCH: Google launches new job search experience

TOP STORY: Check out the new data bundle prices for MTN

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE