CAPE TOWN - Uber users may be disappointed to discover that they can no longer book an Uber via Google Maps on Android.

This new change means that Android devices will operate the same way as the iOS device.

Prior to this, Uber users were able to view price estimates and book trips directly via the Google Maps interface, reports My Broadband.

The reason for this change is not clear, yet this will essentially demote Uber to the same level as other ride-hailing apps.

Although Google Maps has removed this feature, here is a list of other features that Google Map does have which you may not know about:

Google Maps announced in April that their app will be available in 39 languages including English, Afrikaans, Danish Filipino, Hebrew, Swahili, Turkish and Vietnamese to but name a few.

1. Remember where you parked your car using Google Maps

Google Maps added this feature to helps both Android and iOS users to find their parked cars.

In an official blog post, the company added, “Android users can tap the blue dot and then tap “Save your parking” to add their parking location to the map".

"They’ll see a label on the map itself identifying where they parked their car. Tap on that label to open up your parking card, where you can add additional details about your parking spot.”





2. Motorbike mode

Google introduced a feature called ‘Two-wheeler’ mode at the Google for India event this year.

The mode will show routes for road trips with shortcuts along with customised traffic and arrival time estimations. The mode will also show major landmarks on the routes so that riders can plan their trip well.

Currently, the feature is only available in India and will be available in other countries in following months.

3. Find a public bathroom

This feature was added to help users find a public bathroom in their region

Users’ just need to write 'Toilet' or 'Public Toilet' in Google map and then the app will help you navigate to the nearest toilet.

4. Indoor Map

With indoor Google Maps, visitors can spend less time searching for building directories and more time discovering new points of interest.

Simply zoom in and out of a building and go floor to floor with indoor maps.

How it works:

1. On your computer or smartphone, open Google Maps.

2. Search for a place that has indoor maps.

3. To see the floor plan, zoom into the map and click on a building or place.

4. In the bottom right, choose among levels and floors.

Additionally, if you to learn more about a place in the building, click the place on the map.

