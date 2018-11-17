In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, photo, a woman carries a fire extinguisher past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Internet traffic hijacking disrupted several Google services Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, including search and cloud-hosting services. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

CAPE TOWN – Google has announced that it will be adding a few new features to its Wear OS with several quality-of-life improvements. The company said in a blog post: "In the next few months, you should soon see a system update on your device! As part of this new release, here’s a list of new features and changes you’ll notice when you update."

"This update will be progressively rolling out over the coming months. Your device may not immediately be eligible for this update and will be determined by your watch manufacturer. Some functionality may vary by device."

Here is the list of the new updates:

1. Battery Saver Mode Update

This update extends your battery life even further by turning on Battery Saver to only display the time once your battery falls below 10%.

2. Improved Off Body Efficiency

After 30 minutes of inactivity your watch will go into deep sleep mode to conserve battery.

3. Smart App Resume for all Apps

You can now easily pick up where you left off across all apps on your watch.

4. Two Step Power Off

You can now turn off your watch in two easy steps. To turn off your watch, simply hold the power button until you see the power off screen and then select 'power off' or 'restart'





