iPhones





On the list of the new iPhones is the iPhone XS that will be an updated version of the iPhone X. The device is expected to be the same size as the iPhone X but with improved internal specs.





A bigger version of the iPhone X called the iPhone XS Max could also be launched this evening. The iPhone Max is expected to 6.5 inches in size and have a bigger battery.





The last device could possibly be a cheaper version of the iPhone X and be 6.1 inches in size. This device could be the replacement of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as their new entry model.





Apple Watch





The Apple Watch is expected to undergo a major redesign. The smartwatch was originally released in 2015 and now the 2018 Apple Watch Series 4 will have a bigger display and could be slimmer then it's predecessors.





An integrated EKG that will determine the health of the user's heart and recognise cardiac issues is just one of the features that the device is expected to have.





Apple accessories





News on the pricing and release date of Apple's charging pad is expected to be announced at the live event. The charging pad was announced in 2017 and since then there has been no news of the Apple accessory.





The iPhone maker is also rumoured to have the latest version of their AirPods wireless headphones that will feature a wireless chip as well as support for hands-free Siri activation amongst other things.





Apple could also be releasing a powerful 19W USB-C brick that will fast charge newer iPhones as well as a USB-C lightning cable to go with it.





Software updates





Although Apple's hardware is the most highly anticipated news the company could also be announcing iOS 12, watch OS 5 and tvOS.





Some of the features of iOS 12 that people can expect include a new custom emoji card called Memoji and Screen Time that will track the amount of time that you spend on your device.





Unexpected surprises





Apple is known to announce a device or update that is totally unexpected which leaves room for a teaser of their upcoming streaming service or the return of the MacBook Air.





– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE