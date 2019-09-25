Huawei's Deputy Chairman Ken Hu addresses a speech at the annual Huawei Connect event in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters

CAPE TOWN – The last keynote address at Huawei Connect 2019 gave away a key strategy by Huawei in its quest to lead the technology revolution. The keynote address was delivered by the leader of the Linux Foundation, Jim Zemlin. The Linux Foundation is dedicated to building sustainable ecosystems around open source projects to accelerate technology development and industry adoption.

Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation provides unparalleled support for open source communities through financial and intellectual resources, infrastructure, services, events, and training.

Working together, The Linux Foundation and its projects form the most ambitious and successful investment in the creation of shared technology.

According to Zemlin, open-source powers every trend in computing. Zemlin during his address emphasised that some of the best innovations in the technology industry are made possible by Open Source.

He also indicated that the open-source community is grateful that Huawei supports Open Source. The presence of Linux Foundation at the Huawei Connect 2019 event marked a significant move by Huawei towards Open Source.

As part of this move, Huawei will have access to global technology skills beyond its full-time workforce. Huawei also launched a development kit, Huawei KunPeng Developer kit. During the Huawei Connect gathering, Huawei also announced an R22 billion fund to support open source developers.

This move by Huawei is probably the best move by the Chinese tech giant in response to its current challenges with the US government.

Open source movement will probably be a key resource in speeding up the development and implementation of the Harmony operating system which may replace Android on all Huawei devices.

The Open source movement will ensure that Huawei device users are not left behind when they use Huawei devices which may be powered by Harmony operating system in the future.

“Open source is developed faster than any technology in the world,” said Zemlin who expressed Linux Foundation support for Huawei.

The Open Strategy has full blessings of the Huawei leadership. The first keynote address at Huawei Connect which was delivered by the Deputy Chairman, Ken Hu, highlighted that the process of building an open ecosystem is part and parcel of the Huawei strategy.

Hu, indicated that in the next five years, Huawei will invest billions in its developer program. The aim is to expand the program to support five million developers and enable Huawei's worldwide partners to develop the next generation of intelligent applications and solutions.

