DURBAN - Huawei's newest mid-range device the Huawei nova 5T which was launched on November 1st 2019 has a 4 rear AI camera setup. As with all Huawei smartphones, professional photography capabilities are at the fore for the Huawei nova 5T with its 4 rear AI camera setup. A combination of a 48MP HD lens, a 16MP Ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP Macro, a 2MP bokeh and a 32MP AI powered selfie Superstar lens ensure all your photos, be it low-light, wide landscape, extreme close-ups, portrait shots and even selfies are of the best quality.

Powered by Huawei’s premium Kirin 980 Dual NPU AI chipset, and equipped with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage capabilities, and an EMUI 9.1 operating system, consumers can take full advantage of the Huawei nova 5T’s lag-free experiences.

Huawei's newest mid-range device the Huawei nova 5T which was launched on November 1st 2019 has a 4 rear AI camera setup. Photo: Supplied





Huawei’s SuperCharge technology enables the device’s large 3750mAh battery to charge quickly. The cutting-edge 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge will refuel the battery in their Huawei nova 5T phone from 0 percent to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The Huawei nova 5T’s 6.26-inch Huawei Punch FullView display, as well as its industry-leading GPU Turbo 3.0, allows for a full-frame enhanced gaming experience while reducing latency.