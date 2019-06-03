Huawei has introduced a great value-added service for all of their customers to ensure that they can keep their Huawei phones in the best condition. Photo: File

DURBAN - Huawei has just introduced a great value-added service for all of their customers to ensure that they can keep their Huawei phones in the best condition. Keeping your phone in optimal condition

In the last week of every month from Thursday to Sunday (that’s right now), Huawei is offering a Huawei Service Day for all Huawei phones, which includes: free exterior phone cleaning, free screen protectors, free out-of-warranty labour charge (you only pay for parts replacement) and free software support.

For the launch this past weekend only, the service will included free device diagnosis (WiFi/Screen/etc.), free Huawei service introduction (Service Day, Battery Replacement, Hicare), free Huawei mobile phone tips (e.g. knuckle screen capture, gesture control, etc.).

These services are available at all Huawei Customer Service Centres including Johannesburg at the Melrose Arch, in Cape Town at the Canal Walk Shopping Centre and Somerset Mall and in Durban at the Mount Edgecombe Country Estate 2 in Mount Edgecombe.

Replace your battery so your phone doesn’t run out of juice

Another special offer from Huawei, which is available from 1 to 30 June, is its battery replacement promotion. If your Huawei phone is out of warranty, Huawei is giving you the opportunity to replace your phone battery for just R199.

If your phone is covered by warranty, Huawei will still replace the battery – for free. All Huawei phones come with a two-year warranty, which covers both hardware and software issues.

Phone models included in the offer are:

Y-Series devices including the Y3 2018, Y5 PRIME 2018 and Y7 2018 as well as P-Series devices including the P8 lite 2017, P8 lite, P9, P10, P10 Plus, P20 Pro, P20 and P20 lite

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE