CAPE TOWN – Huawei announced that it is preparing to launch its own cloud in South Africa Huawei told Business Report in an email response: " We are working on the data centres with local telecom partners. We are very excited to have the service up and running by March. This will offer our customers lower-latency, reliable, and secure cloud services. We will be ready for trial use from next week based at the local data centre."

The data centres are set to launch in Johannesburg initially and later in Cape Town.

Huawei will deploy localised public cloud services based on local industry policies, customer requirements and partner conditions.

Globally, Huawei Cloud has launched over 160 cloud services in 18 categories with over 60 general- purpose solutions (such as SAP, HPC, IoT, security and DevOps). Huawei has also developed over 80 industry-specific scenarios (such as manufacturing, e-commerce, gaming, finance, and IoV).

Huawei Cloud will unveil more new regions in Africa in the near future with Kenya and Nigeria also a part of the big picture.

Looking forward, Huawei Cloud's innovative technologies and services, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, will help African governments, carriers, and enterprises in a variety of industries such as finance, energy, agriculture, to leapfrog to a fully-connected, intelligent era.

Huawei Cloud’s Farouk Osman Latib said in a statement: "In the Cloud 2.0 era, infrastructure must meet the rapid development of big data so that hundreds of industries, especially Internet, can mine more dividends from data. The physicality of the industry is integrating with IT in deeper ways to improve productivity and socioeconomic benefit."

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE