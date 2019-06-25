FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo at the Shenzhen International Airport. Huawei South Africa has confirmed that current and existing devices will not be affected in any way by the US trade ban.

Speaking to Business Report Huawei South Africa GM, Likun Zhao said all existing devices and those currently in stock at retailers and network service providers will continue to get Android updates and have Google application compatibility.

“There will be absolutely no impact on devices in South Africa. We can promise that none of them will be affected in terms of Android updates or Google application compatibility,” said Zhao.

South African consumers of the highly popular brand were concerned about the functionality of their devices after news of a US trade ban preventing American businesses from trading with the Chinese, resulting in Google and Facebook cutting their contracts with Huawei.

Zhao believes mis-information and conflicting reports had caused confusion to South African users.





Logo of Huawei is pictured as a worker refurbishes a cell phone at a workshop of the Oxflo company, specialised in refurbishment of broken European smartphones in Lusignac.



“Devices in South Africa will be covered for all Google services, platform updates and security patches. We can assure all our loyal consumers that any device in their hands wont be affected now or ever. This matter is not relevant to their user experience at all,” said Zhao.

So if you are a current Huawei user or a future one, here’s what you need to know ;

Your device will not be affected by the US trade ban.

You will still have access to Google platforms and updates.

WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube will continue to work normally and won’t ‘dissappear’ from your device.

You will still receive and be elegible for Android updates.

Zhao said that it was important to reassure South African consumers and networks that there would be no impact on current and existing devices. He added that Huawei would be adopting a phased approach to the Android Q updates next month.

“ I think South African consumers need to assured given the mis-information and confusion out there,” he said.



