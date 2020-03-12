Huawei Y7p is the first device in SA to house HMS

DURBAN - Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa has officially launched the new Huawei Y7p and it costs R3499. The new device boasts the best features that people would expect from a high-end smartphone, but is available at a very affordable price. The Huawei Y7p has a rear triple-camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera with a wide-aperture lens for capturing important moments in high resolution, an 8MP Super Wide Angle camera for scenic landscape shots and wide-angle video capture, and a 2MP Depth Assist Camera for breathtaking portraits. It also perfect for low light scenarios, producing clear, rich images, whether the user is shooting in broad daylight or at night.

The Huawei Y7p sports Slow-Mo Mode to shoot videos at 480 frames per second (fps), meaning 0.5 seconds of filming produces an eight-second video (at 30fps), playing back the action at 1/16 of the actual speed.

The rear triple-camera system supports AI Scene Recognition, which can recognise over 500 scenes across 21 categories. Each scene is calibrated individually, enabling everyday users to shoot like pros.

Both the front and rear camera on the device support HDR Mode, which is activated when a high lighting ratio scene is detected. Once the shutter is pressed, the device will take three photos in quick succession and combine them into one to achieve a higher dynamic range.

The Huawei Y7p comes with a 4GB RAM+64GB storage for extra storage, the smartphone has a triple-card tray, one of which is for storage expansion via MicroSD card of up to 512GB.

The device has a large 4000mAh battery, which keeps you going for two days and supports AI power-saving technology to offer power management for various scenarios and fix abnormal battery drain issues, greatly improving battery life.

The Huawei Y7p comes with a beautiful screen and stunning colours. The back of the smartphone has a reflective layer on top to produce a futuristic glare effect. The mid-frame seamlessly connects the two sides, producing a streamlined, uni-body look that is both beautiful and gives people a comfortable grip.

The HUAWEI Y7p is equipped with a 6.39-inch Punch FullView Display that has thinner bezels at the top, left and right sides to get an impressive screen-to-body (VA/CG) ratio of 90 percent. The 19.5:9 display supports a HD+ resolution of 1560x720 for displaying fine detail with vivid clarity.

The Huawei Y7p comes with Face Unlock 2.0, which lets you unlock the device within 0.4 seconds. To offer higher flexibility, the second-generation Face Unlock solution builds the user’s biometric profile with scans taken from multiple angles, so the user can securely unlock the phone even if they hold it at an odd angle. It also features eye detection that adds extra security.

This new Android device, is also the first phone in South Africa to come with Huawei Mobile Services, Huawei’s new ecosystem. With Huawei Phone Clone people are able to copy over most of their favourite apps onto the new Huawei Y7p.

The Huawei AppGallery, which is Huawei’s app store, is also available on this new smartphone. It also has a four-layer detection system to ensure app security, includes thorough scans of everything that you download, and warns you if a file is a security risk.

The Huawei Y7p is available in Midnight Black and Aurora Blue for just R3499. The offer includes 50GB free cloud space for six months.

