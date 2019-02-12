

JOHANNESBURG - A comparison between the Huawei P smart 2019, Samsung Galaxy A6+ and Samsung Galaxy J8 displays a seismic shift in the market of more affordable devices which offer users a premium experience.

Display





When competing in a segment which attracts the bulk of the market’s customers, a common trend is to include lower range hardware specifications in an attempt to provide a more affordable offering. The display, despite being one of the most notable and distinguishing features of a smartphone, is usually the first to suffer this fate.





While all three products identified in this comparison feature High-Definition (HD) displays, the A6+ features a 6.0-inch, 1080x2220 pixel resolution display while the J8 offers a 6.0-inch display with a 720 x 1480 pixel resolution.





Meanwhile, the P smart 2019 offers a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, and due to its design with Dewdrop notch, the P smart 2019 has a 6.21-inch display which allows for more screen real estate and a higher screen ratio to body ratio. The P smart 2019 has a bigger screen size 6.21 as compared to the A6 Plus at 6.0 as well as a 89.6 % screen to body ratio while its rival is at 75.3%





Huawei has announced the P Smart 2019 with an innovative DewDrop display, AI Cameras and Powerful Kirin 710 Processor. Image: Supplied.







Software & Performance





One of the key features catapulting smartphones beyond the simple communication tools they were in the past is Artificial Intelligence. The technology which has become popularised for its ability to turn anyone into a professional photographer by optimising camera settings, however, its potential far exceeds this and has since become a popular premium smartphone feature. AI can assist in optimising a device’s battery life, performance and recognition of information about subjects such as landmarks and calories in food – all in real time.





The P smart 2019 features the Hisilicon Kirin 710 AI-enabled chipset, while Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 chipset features in both the Samsung J8 and A6+. While an AI-optimised chipset offers a device a host of features ,on its own that’s not enough to provide true power and efficiency in today’s market. Thankfully the Kirin 710 allows a user to efficiently run a game like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds with ease and no lag thanks to Huawei’s GPU Turbo feature.





The Snapdragon 450 chipset used by Samsung faces difficulty running such an intensive game resulting in the user having to run it – and similar power intensive apps – on a lower setting. The P smart 2019 on the other hand does not compromise on the user experience and bolsters this by including Huawei’s EMUI 9 operating system, running atop of Android 9 Pie, which completes the overall superior experience.





Memory





In any smartphone segment, from entry level to high tier, a demand of South African users is for devices that offer more onboard storage. From music storage to capturing highly detailed images, content on smartphones tends to eat storage, often making devices sluggish over time.





In a specification comparison between the three devices, the Samsung J8 and A6+ smartphones feature sufficient onboard memory of 32GB, however the Huawei P smart 2019 trumps both smartphones with twice the amount of storage of 64GB.





It’s in these key areas that the Huawei P smart 2019 stands out as the true icon of premium design, functionality and usability at an affordable price.



