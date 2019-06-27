Kevin Ho, President of Handset Product Line Huawei Consumer Business Group. Image: Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - On June 27, 2019, Kevin Ho, President of Handset Product Line of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said at the MWC Shanghai Global Device Summit that "Huawei’s smartphone shipments reached 100 million units on May 30th, earlier than that of 2018 when we reached the same volume.



The sales volume of P30 series hit 10 million 85 days after its launch. The time we took to reach 10 million unit sales is 62 days less than that for P20 series." It is a record-breaking three months for Huawei flagship devices.





Thanks to Huawei’s continuous innovation, P30 Series smartphones offer outstanding user experience with SuperSensing Leica Quad Camera, 10x Hybrid Zoom, ultra-long battery life and new color choices like Breathing Crystal and Amber Sunrise. Many top media outlets praised P30 Series as the “Best Flagship of 2019” and "Best Phone for Photography ".





Huawei invested more than CNY480 billion over the past decade, helping establish its powerful technological strength and partnerships in both the software and hardware supply chains, enabling Huawei to pioneer many new technologies and experience in the smartphone industry. Huawei believes that continuous innovation and technological leadership will continue to expand the boundaries of smartphones, creating an all-scenario smart life experience for consumers. This the cornerstone of confidence from a large Huawei user community.



