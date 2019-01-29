FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration

INTERNATIONAL – Facebook’s photo-sharing social network Instagram said on Monday the service is fully functional now after an issue that caused an outage for some users was resolved. However, Instagram did not specify the number of people or the regions affected.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, tweeting jokes and comments along with the #instagramdown hashtag.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed that there were over 32,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram at its peak but that figure quickly dropped to about 500 reports.

Instagram had started having issues at 7:21 p.m. ET on Monday (0021 GMT Tuesday), according to the web site.

In other news, the company recently announced in an interview that users to will soon be able to share a post to multiple accounts at the same time.

The company refers to the feature as “self-regram” and will be found under the options to tag people and mark your location with the option to post to other accounts.

After selecting the option, you will then be able to select which other accounts you would like to publish the post.

Reuters



