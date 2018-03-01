File image: A male holding a camera in his hand and capturing an image of the Instagram logo erected on a projector. (Reuters).

CAPE TOWN - Leaked files that were located in Instagram’s Android Application Packages (APKs) show that it is files for “call” and “video call”. This points to the possibility of Instagram soon launching video call via its direct messaging service, reports Techcrunch.

The image depicting the files was shared with Business Report by Ishan Agarwal, who according to his Twitter profile, is a Tech leaker.





When asked how he discovered these files, he said that he wanted to see what the APKs found in our android mobile phones are made of.

“As I had some free time and i love to explore things related to technology, i wanted to see what these APKs found in our android mobile phones are made of. So I started downloading some APKs and decomplied them only to find that there are certain references for features which are not yet official”, said Agarwal.

An Instagram spokesperson has reportedly told Tech Crunch that they cannot comment.

This will be an added feature, following Instagram’s announcement in January that it added GIF’s to its Stories feature.

This feature enables users to add several GIFs such as dancing cats and flying cheeseburgers to their stories.

The photo sharing application also announced their latest feature just last month which they are currently testing, called Regram.

Regram will allow you to “regram” public posts from others, to your Story.

