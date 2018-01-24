CAPE TOWN - Instagram is officially adding GIF support to its Stories feature.

You can add GIF options such as dancing cats and flying cheeseburgers over your photos and videos.

The options are endless with many moving stickers to choose from due to a GIPHY integration.

Additionally, Instagram is also announcing an upcoming feature that will let users upload photos and videos of any size to Stories, so you’ll no longer be forced to crop them in that 9:16 (portrait) format.

How to add a GIF:

1. Select the add sticker button at the top of Stories as usual.

2. Select the new GIF option, and a library of GIFs will appear.

3. Drag the one you want onto your photo or video.

4.There are options to browse trending GIFs on GIPHY, or search its entire library.

The GIF stickers are available on version 29 of the app on both iOS and Android.

The Stories feature that allows you to resize images and videos will be rolling out in the “coming weeks,” said the comapny.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



