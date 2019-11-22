Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking app, has curated collections of products inspired by some of this year’s top trends on the app. Photo: File

DURBAN - Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking app, has curated collections of products inspired by some of this year’s top trends on the app. According to Instagram, whether users are a #NewParent or need a holiday #PartyLewk, the app has got a collection for their users. Every product is shoppable on Instagram, and users can purchase the item using checkout without leaving the app.

When users tap to view a product from a brand’s shopping post, they will see a “Checkout on Instagram” button on the product page. Tap it to select from various options such as size or color, then users will proceed to payment without leaving Instagram. Users will only need to enter their name, email, billing information and shipping address the first time that they check out.

Once a user's first order is complete, their information will be securely saved for convenience the next time the user shops. Users will also receive notifications about shipment and delivery inside the Instagram app, so they can keep track of their purchase.

Users can also save products to a personal shopping collection while browsing for friends and family, or create their own wish list. When users tap a product tag in Stories or Feed, they can tap the Save icon in the bottom right corner to save the item to their Shopping collection. Just like existing collections, users can access your Shopping collection from their profile. It’s an easy way to keep your wish list up-to-date and store creative gift ideas for the holidays.