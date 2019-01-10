FILE PHOTO - A screen displays the Instagram logo during a presentation in New York

CAPE TOWN – Instagram announced in an interview that users to will soon be able to share a post to multiple accounts at the same time. In the interview with TechCrunch, a company spokesperson stated that the feature would become available to all iOS users first.

The company refers to the feature as “self-regram” and will be found under the options to tag people and mark your location with the option to post to other accounts.

After selecting the option, you will then be able to select which other accounts you would like to publish the post.

This feature is very similar to the resharing on Stories feature that was introduced last year by Instagram.

The resharing feature allows users to regram public feed posts from other users to your Story.

Additionally, the spokesperson added that the social media platform will also be testing an Android shortcut for importing photos from Google Photos.

The company is yet to announce when these features will be available.

