DURBAN - LG has launched two new smartphone devices, the LG Q60 and the LG 8S ThinQ which will cost R3699 and R11999 respectively. LG Q60

The LG Q60 provides large, high-quality displays and AI-powered functionality to consumers who traditionally had to settle for less within the price range.

The front-facing camera is located in a water drop cut-out to maximise the FullVision display for comfortable viewing, playing, and communicating, whilst the slim bezels make it comfortable to hold and use single-handedly.

To ensure superior user experience, the LG Q60 features AI functions typically found in flagship smartphones. The AI CAM intuitively recognises objects it sees and recommends the ideal shooting mode for the best results

LG’s dedicated button for Google's Assistant gives users immediate access allowing you to check the weather or track your trip on maps within seconds.

With DTS:X, 3D Surround Sound delivered through quality earphones, this device is sure to please even diehard audio aficionados. This high-end audio technology convincingly simulates a 7.1-channel surround sound system to make any content more immersive.

LG engineers focused on maximising the two basics features that today’s smartphone customers covet the most: battery life and camera performance.

In addition to its 13MP front camera, the LG Q60 sports three rear cameras: 16MP with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), 5MP with Super Wide Angle and a 2MP shooter with Depth Sensor that captures a sharp image of the subject while leaving the background blurred. With four unique lenses at their disposal, Q60 owners can take perfect shots every time

The LG Q60 is powered by a 3,500mAh battery which means less charging and more streaming your favourite content.





Specifications Description Chipset 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Display 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ FullVision Display Memory 3GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB) Camera Rear: 16MP with PDAF / 2MP with Depth Sensor / 5MP with Super Wide Angle

Front: 13MP Battery 3,500mAh Size 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm Network LTE / 3G / 2G Others DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button







LG G8S THINQ

The LG G8S ThinQ has hit South African shores to boast its exceptional user experience, making it the perfect choice for consumers on the hunt for a premium smartphone.

It offers many of the features and technologies applied to the flagship LG G8 ThinQ, with a few touches that appeal to the consumer’s needs from their mobile device. The latest LTE addition to the G series will be available through Vodacom from 8 July 2019.

The LG G8 ThinQ, the Z Camera utilises Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor technology to bring LG G8S ThinQ users a choice of convenient and secure biometric recognition options. Hand ID uses the Z Camera’s ability to scan a user’s unique circulatory pattern using infrared light to unlock the phone in the dark just as accurately as during the day.

The LG 8S ThinQ Photo: LG

The same technology is used with Face Unlock, which is precise and fast due to the Z Camera’s use of infrared light and 3D point clouds which accurately trace the contours and features of the users face. The third new feature that utilises the Z Camera is Air Motion, a touchless command interface that allow users to perform various actions without even touching the screen.

The improved camera on the LG G8S ThinQ - with the widest field of view to date at 137˚ – allows users to enjoy continuous zoom capability without any lag or colour distortion. The front of the device sports a standard lens and the Z Camera, which supports features such as Portrait and Spotlight to help users raise their selfie game.

The Z Camera’s ability to quickly measure distances helps produce portraits with more depth and feel. Spotlight detects the user’s facial curvature and simulates studio lighting to bring a professional quality and dramatic edge to selfies.

With Video Depth Control, videos shot on the LG G8S ThinQ benefit from a beautiful bokeh effect that puts the subject in sharp focus against a soft, blurred background. It comes ready with Steady Cam which delivers smooth, clear videos without the use of an expensive gimbal.

It has a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass, with its polished and seamless finish that is both strong and sophisticated it guarantees a comfortable grip. The LG G8S ThinQ will be available in three compelling colours: sleek and modern Mirror Black, eye-catching Mirror Teal, and alluring Mirror White.

Description Chipset Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform Display 6.2-inch 18.7:9 FHD+ OLED FullVision (2248 x 1080) Memory 6GB RAM / 128GB Camera Rear: 13MP Super Wide (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 137), 12MP Standard (F1.8 / 1.4μm / 78), 12MP Telephoto (F2.6 / 1.0μm / 48)

Front: 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80), Z Camera (ToF Technology) Battery 3,550mAh Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Size 155.3 x 76.6 x 7.99mm Weight 181g Network 3G / 4G LTE-A Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible) Biometrics Hand ID / Face Unlock / Fingerprint Sensor Others Air Motion / Stereo Speakers / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Qualcomm

® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance



BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE