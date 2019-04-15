FILE PHOTO: The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking website for people in professional occupations, is pictured in Mountain View



DURBAN - LinkedIn has introduced Facebook-like reactions on their site giving the ability to express their emotions on content in their feed according to LinkedIn blog post.

The site said that they regularly hear from users that they want more expressive ways than a Like to respond to posts in their feed. LinkedIn also said that users wanted more ways to feel heard and understand why someone liked a post.





This is the reason that the site is rolling out Reactions on LinkedIn giving users a quicker and more constructive way to communicate with each other.