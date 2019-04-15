DURBAN - LinkedIn has introduced Facebook-like reactions on their site giving the ability to express their emotions on content in their feed according to LinkedIn blog post.
The site said that they regularly hear from users that they want more expressive ways than a Like to respond to posts in their feed. LinkedIn also said that users wanted more ways to feel heard and understand why someone liked a post.
This is the reason that the site is rolling out Reactions on LinkedIn giving users a quicker and more constructive way to communicate with each other.
The five new reactions are Like, Celebrate, Love, Insightful and Curious.
In their blog post LinkedIn said that they took a thoughtful approach to designing these reactions, centred around understanding which reactions would be most valuable to the types of conversations people on LinkedIn have.
The rollout of Reactions has already started and will be available globally to all LinkedIn users in coming months on the mobile app and on the web.
Here is a look at the Reactions that are now available on LinkedIn:
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE