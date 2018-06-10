CAPE TOWN - LinkedIn has launched a new feature which will show job searchers how long it will take to travel to a job.

The new feature, Your Commute will allow users to enter their travel route which includes their current location and the destination they will be travelling to.

According to a statement released on LinkedIn’s blog, commuting is an issue for several individuals. Therefore, they launched this new feature to make users lives easier.

“There are a lot of factors that go into understanding if a job is the right fit for you, and taking the time to research can often be a roadblock to finding a new opportunity. Now, on LinkedIn, you can see salary insights, how your skills and experience match with what the role requires, who can refer you to the role, and information about the company and potential team, all without ever leaving the job listing. When you visit job listings on LinkedIn from your mobile phone, you’ll start to see a “See Your Commute” module. From here you can enter your address to calculate how long it would take you to get to your new office walking, driving or on public transportation. Soon, you’ll also have the option to save your location information locally on your phone so you don’t have to type it in every time you’re looking at a role”, said the post.

How Your Commute works:

- Access LinkedIn from a mobile device. You will then see a “See Your Commute” module.

- You can then enter your address and calculate the time it will take to travel to work by either walking, driving or using public transport.

- Users will also be able to set their commute preferences within the Career Interests dashboard

“We’re always looking for ways to help our members make informed decisions about their career, and with all of these insights now directly within a job listing, we’re making it even easier to find the job that’s right for you”, said the statement.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE