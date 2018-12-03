Cell C. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Mobile Network Cell C experienced a nationwide outage over the weekend after the Neotel Data Centre experienced a power surge due to load shedding.

This problem resulted in users not having any signal which caused frustration and consumers took to social media to inquire about the problem. 

According to Cell C, its service was down for two hours on Saturday December 1 but some users stated that their service was down for longer. 

In a response via Twitter, Cell said: "Cell C has identified the fault that affected data and voice services on its network for about two hours on Saturday. A Data Centre experienced a power surge due to load shedding, which tripped the air-conditioning." 

After the issue was resolved, the company then decided to gift users with a free 1GB of data which will be valid until Thursday the 6th of December. 

Cell said in a tweet: “We want to thank our customers for their patience during the unprecedented network outage earlier today. To show our appreciation, we will provide each customer with 1GB of data valid for 5 days. We will notify you of when data will be loaded. Again, our sincere apologies.”

Here are what users had to say:

