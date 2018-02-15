CAPE TOWN - Microsoft has just launched a party chat feature for its Xbox mobile apps.

Similar to WhatsApp, The feature allows Xbox Live users to communicate with their gaming friends via both voice and text when they’re out of the house and away from the console.

Additionally, the feature was also added for users who don’t always feel like putting on a headset during multiplayer sessions in order to communicate with team mates. Making the feature available after many weeks of testing puts Microsoft ahead of competitors as live voice chat isn't an option for other gaming applications unless they make use of a third-party service.

However, the only downside of using the new feature is that sound quality can't be guaranteed on the app as it depends on the type of smartphone that you are using. The feature which is found on any Xbox app is available on Android and iOS.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE