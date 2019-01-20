(AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)

CAPE TOWN – Microsoft announced that it plans to end support for Windows 10 Mobile devices in December. This comes after the company said in 2017 that the company was no longer developing new features or hardware for Windows 10 Mobile.

Microsoft is now recommending that Windows 10 Mobile users move to iOS or Android devices.

Microsoft said in a statement: "With the Windows 10 Mobile OS end of support, we recommend that customers move to a supported Android or iOS device. Some services including photo uploads and restoring a device from an existing device backup may continue to work for up to another 12 months from end of support.”

The company added that device backups for settings and some apps will continue for three months until March 10th, 2020.

In other news, Microsoft South Africa has announced that it has appointed Lillian Barnard as its new Managing Director, effective March 1, 2019.

This comes after Zoaib Hoosen resigned from his position and Barnard will replace him. Since his appointment in 2014, Hoosen has successfully driven Microsoft’s growth in South Africa, overseeing the business’ evolution to the cloud and computing at the edge.

