Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, launches the Mate 30 smartphone range in Munich JOHANNESBURG – Creating a mobile app is a phenomenal tool to help businesses improve their corporate image and overall reputation, especially if they want to improve their customer service experience and boost their brand. Customers will likely benefit by being able to access products and services anywhere anytime. Mobile apps are the easiest way to connect and communicate with customers and they are also changing the way clients interact with brands and businesses. Business leaders are fast realising that mobile apps are one of the most effective strategies to boost business growth. Mobile apps have been part of our digital lives for more than a decade already and they have created a massive revenue stream for many businesses. It is estimated that by 2020, mobile apps will be generating revenues of $188.9 billion through subscriptions and in-app advertising. Bluegrass Digital CEO Nick Durrant says choosing a development framework was traditionally the biggest challenge for mobile app development. “However, with its flexible and diverse capabilities, React Native has become one of the most popular frameworks among developers. It is a framework for cross-platform app development and will certainly be shaping the future of app development.”

The biggest advantage of using React Native is to allow the user to enjoy the native experience. It is also an open source framework that caters for both iOS and Android mobile platforms. More importantly, it provides a cheap and fast track to completion.

Durrant says this framework has gained huge popularity as it uses JavaScript as the programming language and the same code can be shared between multiple operating platforms. “Numerous renowned companies have used React Native to develop their mobile apps, they include the likes of Facebook, Instagram, Uber Eats, Pinterest, Salesforce, Wix, Bloomberg, KFC, Vogue and Wallmart.”

React Native enables developers build mobile apps much faster, it has gained massive support within a large community of developers. Open source allows for many components to be used locally which reduces the development time by more than 50 percent.

In React Native, the developer only needs to write code once for various platforms. By reducing the development cycle and resources, business owners can save a lot of time and money. It is possible to cut the development efforts without compromising on quality and productivity.

Most of the React Native APIs are cross-platform which means developers can build both Android and iOS apps through a single framework and simultaneously through one codebase. One can also embed the code to provide an authority that is more platform-specific to the app.

Along with JavaScript, React Native serves as a framework to develop the most robust apps. They function exactly like any native app but the React Native framework ensures a seamless operation of the most complicated apps, outperforming the actual native apps.

React Native provides flexibility and makes it easy to transform a website into a mobile app. Code can be reused as many times as required within the React Native framework. The entire design is extremely intuitive and developers can easily understand the program, regardless whether they are involved with the project or not.

The live update feature is one of the most significant advantages of using React Native as a framework. Developers can automatically push the necessary updates to the handsets of the users, removing the need for app store updates. Users no longer have to deal with incompatibility issues with older versions, they now get the latest version of the app direct to their handset.

One can also develop hybrid apps within the framework of React Native. A few other benefits include low development cost, easy integration and reduced maintenance.

“If you have a lower budget and want to develop your app quickly then React Native would be the best choice. React Native is one of the most cost effective frameworks available today. Furthermore, hiring React Native developers for mobile app development could save a lot of time and money,” he concludes.

