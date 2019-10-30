CAPE TOWN – Companies no longer need to take unnecessary risks when disposing of their IT assets, they can now destroy digital data before it leaves their premises.
With increasing data breaches across the globe, onsite data destruction is fast becoming the preferred method for IT asset disposal (ITAD).
Innovative data destruction specialists such as Xperien are helping companies proactively manage their digital data in their live environment as well as on retired assets. It offers a fully equipped PoPI compliant onsite facility that provides companies with degaussing and data destruction services.
Xperien’s onsite data destruction plant is the answer to portability and efficiency in data destruction, it allows for all the hard drive shredding to be performed at the client’s premises.
The mobile shredding plant can easily manage the physical shredding of 300 hard drives, 500 data tapes, USB sticks and up to 400 mobile phones per hour. It destroys and disposes of hard drives and all other electronic media devices, rendering them useless for data recovery.