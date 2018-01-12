INTERNATIONAL - Facebook users will soon see a shift in their news feeds, moving away from business related posts and displaying more posts from your friends and family.

This was announced by Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a post on his personal page.

“One of our big focus areas for 2018 is making sure the time we all spend on Facebook is time well spent", We built Facebook to help people stay connected and bring us closer together with the people that matter to us. That’s why we’ve always put friends and family at the core of the experience. Research shows that strengthening our relationships improves our well-being and happiness,” Zuckerberg said in a post.

“But recently we’ve gotten feedback from our community that public content – posts from businesses, brands and media – is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other.”

The CEO said that in the past couple of years, other public content have taken over Facebook.

“Since there’s more public content than posts from your friends and family, the balance of what’s in News Feed has shifted away from the most important thing Facebook can do – help us connect with each other.

“We feel a responsibility to make sure our services aren’t just fun to use, but also good for people’s well-being. So we’ve studied this trend carefully by looking at the academic research and doing our own research with leading experts at universities,” he said.

According to the company, research shows when users connect with people they care about, it can be good for their well-being.

“Based on this, we’re making a major change to how we build Facebook. I’m changing the goal I give our product teams from focusing on helping you find relevant content to helping you have more meaningful social interactions", said Zuckerberg.

