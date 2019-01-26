CAPE TOWN – Motorola was seen on Thursday "accidentally" leaking its Moto G7 range on its Brazil website. First spotted by CNET, the leak revealed images and specifications of the devices and has since been taken off the website.

The company is set to launch four variants in the G7 line and the devices will feature slim bezels, notched displays, headphone jacks and have Android Pie installed.

The G7, G7 Play, and G7 Power will come with Snapdragon 632 processors, while the G7 Plus will be equipped with a Snapdragon 636 processor.

The G7 Plus is set to come with a 12 MP front camera and two cameras in the back that are16 MP and 5 MP.

The G7 Power will come with a larger 5,000 mAh battery, while the other devices will feature 3,000 mAh batteries.

Pricing of these devices have yet to be announced but their official launch date is set for the 7th of February 2019.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE