INTERERNATIONAL - Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) launched its HUAWEI 5G customer-premises equipment (CPE) at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

This means that equipment that would be located at your home such as a router will support the globally recognised 3GPP telecommunication standard for 5G.

To ensure peak performance from its 5G CPE, Huawei uses its self-developed Balong 5G01 chipset.

The company says that it is the world’s first commercial chipset supporting the 3GPP standard for 5G, with theoretical downlink speeds of up to 2.3Gbps.

It supports 5G across all frequency bands including sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) to offer a complete 5G solution suitable for multiple use cases.

The Balong 5G01 makes Huawei the first company offering an end-to-end 5G solution through its network, devices and chipset-level capabilities.

“5G technology will underpin the next leap forward for our intelligent world, where people, vehicles, homes and devices are fully connected, delivering new experiences, insights and capabilities,” said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group.

“Since 2009, Huawei has invested US$600 million in research and development into 5G technologies, where we have led the way with innovations around network architecture, spectrum usage, field verification and more. From connected vehicles and smart homes to AR/VR and hologram videos, we are committed to developing a mature 5G ecosystem so that consumers can benefit from a truly connected world that transforms the way we communicate and share.”

( Image: Huawei low-frequency 5G CPE)

The HUAWEI 5G CPE has two models, low frequency (sub-6 GHz) 5G CPE and high frequency (mmWave) 5G CPE respectively.

The HUAWEI low frequency 5G CPE is small and lightweight, compatible with 4G and 5G networks, and has proven measured download speeds of up to 2Gbps – 20 times that of 100Mbps fiber.

This provides an ultra-fast experience, allowing users to enjoy VR video and gaming experiences, or download a TV show within a second.

The HUAWEI high frequency 5G CPE is available in indoor and outdoor units.

