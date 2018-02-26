INTERNATIONAL - At one of the world's biggest smartphone conferences currently taking place in Barcelona, the Mobile World Conference (MWC), Huawei revealed the Matebook X Pro notebook and the MediaPad M5 tablet.

The Matebook X Pro features 3 000 x 2 000 native resolution with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

The Pro has a Intel Core i7 8th generation processor with a Nvidia GeForce MX150 with 2GB of GDDR5 graphics card. For storage, the Matebook has 16GB of RAM and 512 of onboard memory. The notebook also features a webcam, and weighs in at 1.33kg and is 14.6mm thin.

Huawei says that the battery life can last for 12 hours . Huawei also debuted the new MediaPad M5 series.

The device comes in both an 8.4 inch and 10.8 inch with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The tablets will feature 2560×1600 displays, a Kirin 960 quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM and either 32, 64 or 128 GB of internal storage.

The 10.8 inch tablet will include an M-Pen with 4 096 levels of pressure sensitivity according to Huawei. Local pricing and availability still has to be announced.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE