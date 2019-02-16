A worker walks by one of the entrances to LG Electronics Reynosa at an industrial park in Reynosa

CAPE TOWN – LG on Wednesday revealed more pre-announcements of the G8 ThinQ which is set to officially launch at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week. This time around, the company decided to reveal news on the phone’s audio features which is that the device will use “Crystal Sound OLED” that LG has used on some of its TVs before; this means that the entire display will vibrate to work as a speaker.

The G8 still has a bottom-facing speaker for louder use cases like speakerphone calls, and LG says this can be paired with the top part of the screen for 2-channel stereo sound.

The device will also have a headphone jack and Boombox Speaker” functionality.

Chang Ma, senior vice president and head of product strategy at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company said in a statement: “Our commitment to driving smartphone audio to new heights is on clear display in LG G8 ThinQ.”

“By developing new technologies as well as working closely in partnership with the audio industry’s best partners, LG will continue to deliver the quality of sound that consumers demand and deserve.”





