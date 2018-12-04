DURBAN - Nando's has launched their own app that will allow people to order their favourite meal from the comfort of their own home. The app is designed and developed by VML and it offers customers the full Nando’s experience in the palm of their hand. Nando’s wanted their own app in order to provide their full menu, with all variations to all South Africans.

Other order-in apps only offer a small selection of what’s available on the Nando’s menu and not always with the flavour variations or any of the order permutations that Nando’s offers in their stores and now on the app.

VML designed a brand new bespoke eCommerce middleware solution for the chicken chain, which allows each store to manage its stock and financial admin as well as a full CMS all through a live dashboard.

VML has also built in clever functionality that will have the geeks and the food fans crowing. Orders on the app can be placed via voice or text and searching for your order is easy with the system recognising menu options by name, localised synonyms and/or nicknames.

The app has auto-configuration capabilities so a customer can ask for a “Hot chicken burger meal with fries and coke”, and it configures the order accordingly to be added to the basket with one click, ready for checkout.

There is also artificial intelligence in there too with the app’s ability to remember favourite orders for one-touch delivery based on user behaviour.

Nando’s lovers can plan their day by ordering for delivery ASAP or a specific time in the future on that same day, so dinner’s sorted by breakfast.

Orders can be collected in-store or delivered to a location of choice.

Darren Hampton, Nando’s Head of Digital IMEA said, "The question we asked ourselves was how do we make it even easier for South Africans to get their hands on Nando’s and added to this, how do we make sure the experience of doing so is as good as visiting one of our restaurants? I’m delighted to say that we have managed to pack all of that, and a few cheeky extras, into the new Nando’s app!”

The app guarantees high availability so customers will always be able to order their favourite flame-grilled chicken, even if birds of a feather have all flocked together in Umhlanga this December.

“We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve delivered for Nando’s on the app and the full eCommerce platform. Not only is it truly seamless and easy to use, it has Nando’s voice and flavour woven into the fabric of the user experience”, adds Jarred Cinman, CEO at VML SA.

The app is available on the iStore, Google PlayStore, and www.nandos.co.za.

