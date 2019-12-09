FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California. Netflix Inc. is plowing 30 billion rupees ($420 million) this year and next to produce more local content in India

INTERNATIONAL - Netflix Inc. is plowing 30 billion rupees ($420 million) this year and next to produce more local content in India, one of the biggest and most-crowded markets for the world’s largest paid streaming-service provider.



“You’ll start to see a lot of stuff hit the screen, big investment,” Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings said at an event in New Delhi on Friday. “We’re really trying to invest in that becoming more Indian in the content offering.”



