When Netflix posts results after markets close Wednesday, analysts expect an increase of about 800 000 US subscribers for the third quarter. File Photo: IOL INTERNATIONAL - The stakes are often high when Netflix Inc. reports results: Stock swings of 10% or more aren't uncommon.

But with the shares down more than a fifth since the streaming giant disappointed investors in July, the risk of another plunge may be lower this time around.

When Netflix posts results after markets close Wednesday, analysts expect an increase of about 800,000 U.S. subscribers for the third quarter and about 6 million internationally. Whether or not the company hits those targets may depend on how much Netflix’s new programming resonated with viewers.





The timing of Netflix’s latest shows probably helped subscriber growth, said Third Bridge’s Scott Kessler, who cited the new season of “Stranger Things” as a potential driver. Netflix also may have gotten a boost from a competitor’s show, HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” ending its run.





Gerber Kawasaki Inc., a Netflix investor, also expects “a pop from the people moving from HBO and resubscribing,” thanks to “Stranger Things.”





Still, Gerber investment adviser Nick Licouris said the firm has been reducing its position because of looming competition from Apple Inc., Walt Disney Co., AT&T Inc. and Comcast Corp. The Santa Monica, California-based wealth manager holds more than 12,000 shares valued at almost $3.7 million, according to a June regulatory filing.





Given that Netflix has been growing so much faster internationally, analysts will be eyeing the company’s progress -- and spending -- in key foreign markets.





“We’re looking to see if there’s any meaningful traction with some of the lower-priced, mobile-only plans -- with India primarily,” Andy Hargreaves, a KeyBanc Capital analyst, said in an interview.





Netflix itself predicted in July it would add a total of 7 million subscribers in the third quarter -- 800,000 in the U.S. and 6.2 million elsewhere.



