INTERNATIONAL - The stakes are often high when Netflix Inc. reports results: Stock swings of 10% or more aren’t uncommon.
But with the shares down more than a fifth since the streaming giant disappointed investors in July, the risk of another plunge may be lower this time around.
When Netflix posts results after markets close Wednesday, analysts expect an increase of about 800,000 U.S. subscribers for the third quarter and about 6 million internationally. Whether or not the company hits those targets may depend on how much Netflix’s new programming resonated with viewers.