Netflix will reduce video quality in SA during lockdown
JOHANNESBURG - Video streaming service Netflix said it will reduce its streaming bitrate for South African users to reduce congestion on networks.
Netflix said that they are implementing the change because of the 21-day lockdown that government has enforced on the nation to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Netflix said that it will reduce its bitrate across South Africa and Africa after 23:59 on 30 March 2020, which will last for 30 days.
Earlier this month, Netflix said it will cut traffic by 25 percent on networks across Europe in a relief measure for internet service providers (ISPs) experiencing a surge in usage due to government “shelter in place” orders aimed at slowing the coronavirus outbreak.
The streaming giant, which has already deployed a way to reduce its traffic on networks in Italy and Spain by a quarter, said it would do the same for the rest of Europe.
Netflix said it will remove the highest bandwidth streams within each resolution category for the next 30 days in Europe wherein users might notice a slight decrease in video quality within each category.
"Our goal is simple: to maintain the quality of service for our members, while supporting ISPs who are facing unprecedented strain on their networks," the company said here.
Netflix said it will continue to adhere with normal procedures for all other networks “until and unless they experience issues of their own”.
Alphabet's YouTube and Amazon.com joined Netflix in responding to a call by European Union industry chief Thierry Breton to cut picture quality to prevent overload.
Walt Disney's streaming service Disney+, which is set to launch in Britain and most major European markets on March 24, has delayed its launch in France by two weeks at the request of the French government.
The telecoms industry has in recent days reported a spike in data traffic on networks as thousands of people were forced to stay home in an attempt to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE