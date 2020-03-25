New Samsung update will turn your Galaxy S10 into a Galaxy S20

DURBAN - Samsung will be bringing the new and innovative features found on the Galaxy S20 series to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 series through an upcoming software update starting from March. Here's a look at how the Galaxy S20 features will work on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10. Advanced Photo and Video Experiences This software update brings select Galaxy S20 photo and video experiences to the Galaxy S10 and Note10 series. With Single Take, stay in the moment while capturing the moment using integrated AI technology. Single Take uses the camera system and AI to capture a number of photos and videos at once and recommends the best shot for users. With an improved Night Mode on the Galaxy S10 series, and the addition of Night Hyperlapse on both Galaxy S10 and Note10 series3, users will be able to capture even more amazing photos and videos even in low light.

Custom Filter lets users create their own filter with colours and styles they like from a favourite photo serving as inspiration. This creates a reusable filter that can be applied to future photos when captured.

Pro Video gives aspiring filmmakers even more control, allowing them to adjust settings like ISO, shutter speed and exposure level. Users can also switch between the front and rear cameras while recording video.

Intelligent Gallery

This update also brings a variety of gallery features to help users organise their content. Thanks to AI technology, with Clean View enabled, the Gallery app automatically groups together similar shots of the same subject for a more organised gallery. Users can easily review similar shots and select their favourite to serve as the photo group’s thumbnail. When viewing a photo in the gallery, users can zoom in on an image and press Quick Crop, located at the top left-hand corner, to crop photos to the desired size.

Easy Sharing Capabilities

With Quick Share, users can see which of their contacts are nearby and share photos, videos, or even large files with multiple people. With Music Share, users can extend their paired Bluetooth connection and they don’t need to disconnect for a friend to play their music on a speaker or car stereo.

