DURBAN - An innovative new VAT app, developed by a tax expert at hApp-e-tax, is now available in South Africa.
The app is the mobile answer to VAT queries for accountants, auditors, tax practitioners, lawyers and even entrepreneurs who don’t have access to specialised teams.
This simple-to-use tech innovation will make it easier for people to navigate through content to fully understand and apply South African VAT legislation.
The app includes the VAT Act, Customs and Excise Act, Securities Transfer Tax Act, Estate Duty Act and Transfer Duty Act. In addition, users will find all the SARS published rulings and can even print directly from the app.
The app has quick turnaround times on revisions of the acts and legislation and it is updated immediately when new tax legislation or SARS information is introduced.