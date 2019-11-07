DURBAN - WhatsApp has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program that give users that have installed the new beta update, new emojis, according to WABetaInfo.
WABetaInfo reports that the new emojis are available for everyone that installs the 2.19.315 beta update.
The new emojis include a dog, people on wheelchairs as well as a two new coloured hearts that are white and brown. The new emojis set also has a flamingo, garlic and ballet shoes as well as a plaster,a chair and a stethoscope.
According to WABetaInfo WhatsApp has also modified 3 emojis but the modifications are only small details and some colors.
A full list of the new emojis as well as pictures of what they look like can be found on WABetaInfo.