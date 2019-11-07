New WhatsApp update will introduce new emojis









WhatsApp has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program that give users that have installed the new beta update new emojis. Photo: File DURBAN - WhatsApp has recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program that give users that have installed the new beta update, new emojis, according to WABetaInfo. WABetaInfo reports that the new emojis are available for everyone that installs the 2.19.315 beta update. The new emojis include a dog, people on wheelchairs as well as a two new coloured hearts that are white and brown. The new emojis set also has a flamingo, garlic and ballet shoes as well as a plaster,a chair and a stethoscope. According to WABetaInfo WhatsApp has also modified 3 emojis but the modifications are only small details and some colors. A full list of the new emojis as well as pictures of what they look like can be found on WABetaInfo.

You can now decide if you want to be added to a WhatsApp group with latest update

Popular social messaging app WhatsApp has announced that they will be introducing a new privacy setting and invite system that will help users decide who can add them to groups.

The announcement was made WhatsApp's blog.

According to the blog, as people turn to groups for important conversations, users have asked for more control over their experience.

With these new features, WhatsApp users will have more control over the group messages that they receive. These new privacy settings will begin rolling out to some users starting today and will be available worldwide in the coming weeks to those using the latest version of WhatsApp.

