FILE - In this May 7, 2014, file photo, shoppers walk under the logo of Nintendo and Super Mario characters at an electronics store in Tokyo.Nintendo Co. can finally claim a mega-hit smartphone game with its new Mario Kart Tour (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

INTERNATIONAL - Nintendo Co. can finally claim a mega-hit smartphone game with its new Mario Kart Tour, which has been downloaded 123.9 million times in its first month and comfortably eclipsed the company’s previous mobile game debuts, Sensor Tower data showed.



“The racing app is Nintendo’s most successful mobile game launch by downloads so far, eclipsing Super Mario Run’s 21.8 million downloads more than five times over,” Katie Williams, mobile analyst at Sensor Tower, said in a blog post. The game also raked in revenue of $37.4 million in its first month, second only to Fire Emblem Heroes’ $67.6 million, according to the researchers’ data.



