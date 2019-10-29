INTERNATIONAL - Nintendo Co. can finally claim a mega-hit smartphone game with its new Mario Kart Tour, which has been downloaded 123.9 million times in its first month and comfortably eclipsed the company’s previous mobile game debuts, Sensor Tower data showed.
“The racing app is Nintendo’s most successful mobile game launch by downloads so far, eclipsing Super Mario Run’s 21.8 million downloads more than five times over,” Katie Williams, mobile analyst at Sensor Tower, said in a blog post. The game also raked in revenue of $37.4 million in its first month, second only to Fire Emblem Heroes’ $67.6 million, according to the researchers’ data.
The Japanese giant, which reports earnings this week, was in need of such an unequivocal success more than four years after a much-ballyhooed entry into mobile gaming. Mario Kart Tour, which sparked a minor frenzy among gamers since it was announced in 2018, is not only part of one of the best-known racing franchises in gaming history, it’s regarded as the Nintendo title most suitable for smartphones in terms of moneymaking opportunities and features to hook players.