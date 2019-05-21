Samsung will be bringing all of the features of the new Samsung Galaxy Active to their older smartwatches. Photo: Facebook

DURBAN - Samsung will be bringing all of the features of the new Samsung Galaxy Active to their older smartwatches according to Engadget. Samsung will be rolling out an update that make Active's One UI interface, health features and other optimisations to available on regular Samsung smartwatches including Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport.

The new update will also allow for more control with settings that can toggle waking on touch, the Goodnight mode and the frequency of Daily Briefings.

Certain faces from the Active watch will also be available or users to download. On the health component, users will now have faster, simpler workout tracking through the Samsung Health app and the widget.

Users will also be able to find Apple Watch-style high heart rate alerts and a more comprehensive sleep tracking that compares your average to your age.

According to Engadget , the smartwatch might even last longer. There are promises if better battery life through more aggressive memory management that will close background settings tweak settings.

