JOHANNESBURG - Southern Africa open-access fibre infrastructure and connectivity provider DFA said on Monday it had opened its office in the Zimbabwean capital Harare, marking its first network expansion into African markets outside of South Africa. The DFA Zimbabwe operations will be headed up by Simon Chimutsotso, who has extensive experience in rolling out telecommunications infrastructure in that country as well as Zambia and South Africa.

He will lead the planning and deployment of the initial sections of the high-speed Zimbabwean network, which will be made available on a wholesale open-access commercial offering.

“DFA pioneered the wholesale open-access model in South Africa more than a decade ago and has demonstrated its viability by attracting leading mobile network operators, Tier 1 Internet service providers, and public sector customers as anchor tenants on their network," the company's executive for strategy, mergers and acquisition and innovation in South Africa Vino Govender said.

"We have rolled out network infrastructure in all of the major South African metropolitan areas and have extended our footprint to large and small towns, amounting to over 13,000 km of ducting space. Our entry into Zimbabwe is in line with our strategic intent of expanding into sub-Saharan and other African markets."

Chimutsotso said following the announcement of the expansion of DFA’s operations into Zimbabwe last year the team had spent the past few months working on feasibility and compliance readiness.

“We now stand primed to deliver a reliable and cost-efficient open-access network and high-quality service," he said.

DFA Zimbabwe would build on the extensive experience from its South African counterpart to give Zimbabwean telecommunications operators and Internet service providers access to the same premium connectivity infrastructure, he added.

DFA finances, builds, installs, manages and maintains a world-class fibre network to transmit metro and long-haul telecommunications traffic.

It started rolling out its fibre network in South Africa in 2007 and has deployed over 13,000 km of ducting infrastructure in major metros, secondary cities and smaller towns.

DFA leases its secure transmission and backbone fibre infrastructure and provides associated connectivity services to telecommunications operators, Internet service providers, media conglomerates, tertiary education institutions, municipalities, government organizations and other businesses on equal terms.

- African News Agency (ANA)