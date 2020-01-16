CAPE TOWN – Prop-tech startup ParkUpp is helping residents and property owners to make some extra cash from their unused parking.
This is proving to be a winner for JanuWorry, the month that often brings financial stress post the December holidays for many individuals and businesses across South Africa.
ParkUpp already has over 4 500 listings on its platform, predominantly in Johannesburg and Cape Town. They include The Union Castle building owned by Izandla Properties, Design Quarter on William Nicol Drive, along with other commercial and residential parking facilities.
The app has also been awarded some accolades from property industry incumbents such as the Women’s Property Network (WPN) for Young Achiever’s category and South African Institute of Black Property Professionals (SAIBPP) for Disruptor of the Year.
Also headed to Silicon Valley for a two week bootcamp with Kingson Capital, a South African based Venture Capital firm.