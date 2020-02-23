WASHINGTON – US legislation will be introduced in the coming weeks that could hurt technology companies' ability to offer end-to-end encryption, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, and it aimed to curb the distribution of child sexual abuse material on such platforms.
The bill, proposed by the chairperson of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, aims to fight such material on platforms like Facebook and Alphabet's Google by making them liable for state prosecution and civil lawsuits. It does so by threatening a key immunity the companies have under federal law called Section 230.
This law shields certain online platforms from being treated as the publisher or speaker of information they publish, and largely protects them from liability involving content posted by users.
The bill, titled "The Eliminating Abuse and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act of 2019", or the "EARN IT Act", threatens this key immunity unless companies comply with a set of "best practices", which will be determined by a 15-member commission led by the Attorney-General.
The move is the latest example of how regulators and lawmakers in Washington are reconsidering the need for incentives that once helped online companies grow, but are increasingly viewed as impediments to curbing online crime, hate speech and extremism.