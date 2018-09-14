Andrew Owens will be presenting at the 2018 Gartner Summit/ITxpo 2018. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – By 2025, 80 percent of enterprises will have shut down their traditional data center, versus 10 percent today, according to research by Gartner, a research and advisory firm providing insights.

Speaking ahead of the Gartner Symposium and ITxpo taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from September 17 to 19, Andrew Owens, Teraco peering and interconnection specialist, said the growing imperative to be at the edge of the Internet was driving digital transformation forward.

He said Teraco believed a key topic at the event would be the platforms and strategies utilised to build a network closer to the edge.

“In this race to the edge, interconnection and peering will lead the charge. Global and local cloud services are only as strong as the networks they use. These need to provide scale, interconnection ease and total flexibility,” said Owens.

Banking

Meanwhile, Wizzit, a mobile banking solution provider, said unprecedented digital disruption was challenging every facet of banking – from product lines and distribution channels to the core of banking business models.

New technologies, smartphone penetration and rising customer expectations continued to redefine the financial landscape. Applying a fresh coat of “digital” to customer-facing banking platforms is no longer sufficient.

To compete on cost and usability, banks must embrace a complete digital transformation and become living digital entities.

With more than 12 500 interconnects to date, Owens said cloud adoption by enterprise was becoming more mainstream with clients embracing the concept and quickly realising the immense benefits. By deploying at the Internet’s edge, clients will be better placed to take advantage of cloud technologies and services.

Owens will be presenting at the 2018 Gartner Summit/ITxpo 2018 on “Connecting Africa to the Cloud” alongside Andrew Mayes of Pick n Pay, who will provide relevant insights from a recent cloud migration project.

– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE