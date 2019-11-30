rain launches intelligent 5G transport network in partnership with Huawei









The partnership between rain and Huawei is aimed at offering more optimal digitised services to the South African market. Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters CAPE TOWN – South African mobile data network operator, rain announced on Friday that it had launched its intelligent 5G transport network in partnership with Huawei, according to a report by IT News Africa. Transport networks can be thought of as the “neural networks” that connect core networks to services. The up-and-coming network provider announced on November 11, that its unlimited 5G offering would give consumers data at speeds of up to 700Mbps for just R1 000 per month. "With Huawei’s E2E solutions and new products, our first 5G users can experience 5G ultra-high-speed broadband service at home. Rain will further strengthen its partnership with Huawei in 5G network innovation and practice to offer a top service experience to users,” rain CTO, Gustav Schoeman was quoted saying. To get this network up-and-running, Huawei will be using the NetEngine 8000 M series intelligent metro routers to provide high-density 10GE-to-site access and 100GE uplink, accommodating demands for rapid traffic growth.

The fabric architecture achieves a large capacity and congestion-free forwarding. The Optical solution uses Huawei’s 200G+OXC solution based on OSN 9800 equipment, providing 16T per fibre huge bandwidth with lower cost of per bit, reducing optical-layer commissioning time by 80 percent because of fibre connection free, while also saving footprint and power consumption usage by 50 percent per site, according to the IT News Africa report.

The Huawei Network Cloud Engine (NCE) also enables service automation and intelligent O&M on this network. The E2E IP network with optimal optical foundation and intelligent NCE helps to build the low-latency and superior-experience 5G transport network.

“With both parties dedicated to constructing highly efficient, stable, reliable, intelligent, and trusted 5G transport networks, the partnership between rain and Huawei is aimed at offering more optimal digitised services to the South African market,” CTO of Huawei Network Marketing and Solution Sales, Leo Lu was quoted as saying.

Drawing on the Huawei’s 5G end-to-end solution, rain’s 5G network deployment in Phase 1 will cover the major regions of Johannesburg and Pretoria. It will be expanded to cover all major cities and towns in South Africa and provide supreme ultra-broadband services for homes and enterprises.

BUSINESS REPORT