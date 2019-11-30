CAPE TOWN – South African mobile data network operator, rain announced on Friday that it had launched its intelligent 5G transport network in partnership with Huawei, according to a report by IT News Africa.
Transport networks can be thought of as the “neural networks” that connect core networks to services.
The up-and-coming network provider announced on November 11, that its unlimited 5G offering would give consumers data at speeds of up to 700Mbps for just R1 000 per month.
"With Huawei’s E2E solutions and new products, our first 5G users can experience 5G ultra-high-speed broadband service at home. Rain will further strengthen its partnership with Huawei in 5G network innovation and practice to offer a top service experience to users,” rain CTO, Gustav Schoeman was quoted saying.
To get this network up-and-running, Huawei will be using the NetEngine 8000 M series intelligent metro routers to provide high-density 10GE-to-site access and 100GE uplink, accommodating demands for rapid traffic growth.