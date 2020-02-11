CAPE TOWN – Karri, the pioneer of the cash-free school movement, has already removed millions of rand from the school environment. The innovative school payment app was developed to remove the need for cash at schools, ultimately making learning environments safer for students and teachers alike.
The school payment app that is backed by Nedbank, has helped move nearly 1 000 schools away from cash and onto an online, cash-free, safe and secure system. While creating a safer environment for both teachers and students, the app also reduces the administrative burden of managing cash.
Karri chief executive Doug Hoernle says removing the stress of large amounts of cash from premises where there are hundreds of children seems like a total no-brainer. "On paper, this may be the case, but it can be a daunting thought for any financial team to step away from what you know and swap over to a totally cashless system."
"With Karri, creating a cash free environment does not have to be such a mammoth task for your school’s financial team. This is the only product currently in the school space that combines real-time messages, reminders, a secure payment platform and a comprehensive financial management system," he says.
Karri is completely free for parents to use, they simply download the app on their smartphone, create a login and start making payments to the school. They will receive notifications when there is an upcoming payment, along with the details of the collection and the option to add a reminder to the calendar on their smartphone.