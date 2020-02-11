Removing millions of rand from the school grounds









The school payment app that is backed by Nedbank, has helped move nearly 1 000 schools away from cash and onto an online, cash-free, safe and secure system. Photo: Freepik CAPE TOWN – Karri, the pioneer of the cash-free school movement, has already removed millions of rand from the school environment. The innovative school payment app was developed to remove the need for cash at schools, ultimately making learning environments safer for students and teachers alike. The school payment app that is backed by Nedbank, has helped move nearly 1 000 schools away from cash and onto an online, cash-free, safe and secure system. While creating a safer environment for both teachers and students, the app also reduces the administrative burden of managing cash. Karri chief executive Doug Hoernle says removing the stress of large amounts of cash from premises where there are hundreds of children seems like a total no-brainer. "On paper, this may be the case, but it can be a daunting thought for any financial team to step away from what you know and swap over to a totally cashless system." "With Karri, creating a cash free environment does not have to be such a mammoth task for your school’s financial team. This is the only product currently in the school space that combines real-time messages, reminders, a secure payment platform and a comprehensive financial management system," he says. Karri is completely free for parents to use, they simply download the app on their smartphone, create a login and start making payments to the school. They will receive notifications when there is an upcoming payment, along with the details of the collection and the option to add a reminder to the calendar on their smartphone.

With a built-in chat feature and a dedicated support team, parents always have access to assistance should they need help.

Hoernle says for schools, there are also no hidden costs with Karri. "It’s time to wave goodbye to your credit card machine, hefty bank deposit fees and painful reconciliations. By using Karri, you not only save hundreds of hours annually in time but also in money."

Karri offers a fully comprehensive financial management system with a user-friendly dashboard where teachers can create events and collections with ease, monitor payments and reconcile collections. More importantly, Karri is powered by Nedbank, meaning there are no grey areas when it comes to the security of the school and the parent’s money.

He says Karri has dedicated account managers across South Africa. "We offer free onsite training to all your team members and will happily check in with you on a regular basis to make sure Karri is working optimally at school. We’ll provide your school with all the necessary marketing material you need to get your parents familiar and on-board with Karri."

Karri is the only app in the school space which can provide a school with an all-inclusive, comprehensive financial management system with features such as being able to download class lists to excel and options to create collections such as shopping lists, compulsory collections and partial payment collections.

"This meaning they can tailor every collection to suit individual and specific needs. Parents love our app and we are always improving Karri. We have a dedicated team of technicians who work tirelessly night and day to keep the Karri app working at it’s optimum, plus we listen to your feedback. We are always adding new features specifically requested by schools to help better their Karri experience," he concludes.

BUSINESS REPORT