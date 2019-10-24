DURBAN – The opportunity for Russia to supply industrial robots, dump trucks and bulldozers to the African mining industry, as well as other digital technologies, was discussed on Thursday at the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.
The panel discussion included Sierra Leon mining minister Foday Rado Loki, representatives of Russian companies ZYFRA, ALROSA and CHETRA, as well as Maximus Mining and General Maniema Mining Company from Democratic Republic of Congo.
The theme of the discussion was "The African mining industry: New Russian technologies and high efficiency".
"As in Russia, extractive industries form the basis of the economy in Africa. Thirty per cent of the world's mineral reserves are located on this continent. According to government data, in South Africa alone, mining contributes eight out of every 100 rand to the overall economy, and accounts for one out of every 40 jobs,” said Igor Bogachev, chairman of the subcommittee on digital economy of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
“At the same time, it is important to consider the harsh climates in which these enterprises are located, the growing health and safety requirements, and the challenges of hiring highly qualified personnel. Without automation and robotics, it would be impossible to solve these problems," added Bogachev.