DURBAN - South African insurance app Pineapple has won $R1.5 million (R22.5 million) at VentureClash, an American startup challenge. The insurance provider won the single largest prize of the evening.

Pineapple was up against nine other finalists from all over the world. The ten finalists were selected from over 300 vetted applicants.

The app which was launched to the market in July 2018 was founded by Matthew Elan Smith, Ndabenhle Junior Ngulube and Marnus van Heerden. The app has offices in South Africa and the United States.

"We are extremely humbled by this award and to grateful to everyone who has helped us along the way. From the Hannover Re Group in SA, Compass Insure, ASISA ESD Fund managed by Edge Growth as well as the people of Connecticut who have received us with open arms. Especially the teams at StartupBootCamp, Travelers, CTi and Nassau Re to name a few,".said Smith.