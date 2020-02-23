Samsung is giving customers options to protect their devices from unforeseen accidental damages through Samsung Care+. Photo: File

DURBAN – South Africans are embracing the Samsung A Series which includes the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 and now Samsung is giving customers options to protect their devices from unforeseen accidental damages through Samsung Care+. Samsung Care+ pricing starts from only R59pm to R75pm on the high end A Series devices. It is also available at a once-off cost starting from R749.

The value offered through Samsung Care+ represents our ongoing mission to bring innovation to all. We know how integral the A Series is in the lives of Galaxy A users. They don’t just consume culture, they create it and the Samsung Care+ empowers them to continue doing so, even when life happens," said Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa.

The two recently launched devices boasts incredible camera features including 64-megapixel camera on the Galaxy A71, and a 48-megapixel camera on the Galaxy A51.

Other features of the two devices include a longer-lasting battery to keep up with busy lifestyles, smarter cameras, and an Infinity-O display that gives an uninterrupted visual experience.