Samsung is giving customers options to protect their devices from unforeseen accidental damages through Samsung Care+. Photo: File

DURBAN – South Africans are embracing the Samsung A Series which includes the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 and now Samsung is giving customers options to protect their devices from unforeseen accidental damages through Samsung Care+.

Samsung Care+ pricing starts from only R59pm to R75pm on the high end A Series devices. It is also available at a once-off cost starting from R749.

The value offered through Samsung Care+ represents our ongoing mission to bring innovation to all. We know how integral the A Series is in the lives of Galaxy A users. They don’t just consume culture, they create it and the Samsung Care+ empowers them to continue doing so, even when life happens," said Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa.

The two recently launched devices boasts incredible camera features including 64-megapixel camera on the Galaxy A71, and a 48-megapixel camera on the Galaxy A51.

Other features of the two devices include a longer-lasting battery to keep up with busy lifestyles, smarter cameras, and an Infinity-O display that gives an uninterrupted visual experience.

The Samsung Galaxy A Series also includes the following devices: the Galaxy A10, the Galaxy A20, the Galaxy A30s, the Galaxy A50, the Galaxy A70 and finally the Galaxy A80. 

Samsung Care+ is available on Galaxy A Series devices from the entry A10 model right up to the high-end A80 model. The Samsung Care+ service contract covers users for 2 screen replacements over a 24 month period.

For users to be eligible for the offer, Samsung Care+ must be activated within 30 days from the purchase of the device.

BUSINESS REPORT